Agriculture industry talks to legislators at Agriculture Day in Augusta

It was Agriculture Day at the state house.

Lots of ag groups were there to talk to lawmakers about their industry.

It's also provides a good way for many in the ag community to connect with one another and network.

"It's great to intermingle," said Aaron Libby of the Maine State Pomological Society. "Some of the concerns and issues that we have are very similar and then some are different. So it's really neat to see that across the board and learn from that, and to see all the people here that are working, and also the legislators -- to see their reactions to all the great Maine products that are here."

Some of the most pressing issues are related to regulations and labor.