Agencies will take part in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

It's a great way to get rid of expired or unused prescription drugs in your home.

Bangor got a jump start on things Friday.

Sheriff Troy Morton says, "This event has been going on for many years. It kind of surprises us, as long as this has been running, that Maine still ranks number one per capita in the amount of prescription drugs we're taking in."

Since the Drug Enforcement Agency started Drug Take Back Day in 2010, agencies across the nation have collected 10,878,950 pounds of prescription drugs.

These events provide an opportunity to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Morton says, "We know the serious issues that we have with substance abuse and sometimes those issues came as a result of misuse of medications that we have in our homes or people breaking into homes to simply take them. So, this is a great way to get them out of your homes."

He says, "Certainly if they've expired or it's not your medication, bring those medications in here. We don't ask any questions. They go in the boxes. They are sealed up by law enforcement. Transported by law enforcement and then put into an incinerator."

Several locations across the state will be holding Take Back Day events. To find yours visit takebackday.dea.gov.

Bangor's is located in the parking lot of Hanford Supermarket on Union Street.

Morton says, "You can simply drive in. You don't even have to get out of the vehicle and drop off your medications. It is twice a year as a statewide event where law enforcement across the state do this and across the nation. But, most of your agencies have drop boxes in their police departments or the sheriff's offices so you can do it year round."

The event sill start at 10 Saturday morning and last until 2.