After marathon is canceled, one woman takes it upon herself to raise funds to fight cancer

With the Sugarloaf and other marathons cancelled due to COVID-19, Sheri Bryant took initiative, and started her own solo marathon in and around Eddington to help a special cause.

"So I just put it out to Northern Light. They helped me create a website and I've just asked for donations from friends, family, strangers," said Bryant.

The funds raised will go to help the Lafayette Cancer Center in Brewer.

The same place that provided treatment for Sheri's son Camden, after he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, at less than 2 years old.

"His symptoms came on like gang busters. I would say that they happened within two weeks. You know it's the worst thing parents can hear because I just remember feeling like I just wanted to take it. It was like that bargaining, can I just have it please instead of having my son suffer from this," said Bryant.

"I feel overwhelmed, I'm kinda of close to tears, I'm like thinking probably as I run I'll be crying somewhat just because I'm overwhelmed with the love," said Bryant.

As of Sunday afternoon, Sheri is just shy of her goal of $5,000.

To donate, you can visit northernlighthealth.org/Sheri.