After late start to season, camping gear is flying off the shelves

Camping supplies are becoming harder to come by.

“Throughout industry wide and in the region, I mean there’s just so much. There’s a lot of demand for a lot of things, and the vendors are trying to keep up," said Matt Bishop of Epic Sports.

With a late start to the camping season in Maine, stores are focused on keeping shelves stocked.

“Some of the orders that have been on hold for two months. We’ve been able to push them back a little bit. But just getting those rolling with everyone else calling in. The big warehouses have just been a little bit harder just to get those in line," said Bishop.

At Dill’s Outdoors in Bangor, this is the first summer as a new business.

And they too have struggled to get in camping and fishing gear.

“Suppliers have been tough. Shipping has been delayed tremendously. I mean I’ve got orders that have been out 3 or 4 weeks just trying to get them in," said Owner Byron Dill.

Despite the delays, business owners say customers are excited for the opportunity to get back outside.

"A lot of people are really just happy that we’re open. It’s usually the first thing that comes out of their mouth when they come in. It’s just kind of trying to get back to that normal, even though it might be a new normal. But just to get back out and do what we love to do," said Bishop.

Area campgrounds have been hearing about much of that same excitement.

“People are literally thanking us for being open, and going ahead and giving them a way to get them out of the house," said Lauren and Chris Waterhouse, the Owners of Holden KOA Holiday.

