After ‘homophobic’ attack, survivor of assault in Shaw’s parking lot says she’s recovering

A member of Portland’s LGBTQ community is recovering after what she calls a “homophobic” attack in a Shaw’s parking lot.

The incident happened Friday night around 6 p.m. at the Shaw’s on Auburn Street.

Michael Roylos, 63, a Portland business owner, is now facing charges.

38-year-old Alana Reali says the altercation started after Roylos confronted her for driving through a parking space.

Reali says the the conversation became heated and Roylos called her an anti-gay slur.

"That's when I went in my car and tried to get my phone to film him because I am going to out these people that are homophobic, racist, transphobic etc. Nobody deserves to be treated like that."

Reali says she considers the attack homophobic because Roylos, she claims, used the slur "multiple times" during the altercation.

Reali says during the struggle, Roylos hit her head and put her in a chokehold.

Roylos faces charges including Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threatening.

Reali says she tripped and fell after breaking free and hurt her ankle.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center to be checked out.

“Luckily, I screamed bloody murder. I was screaming in the parking lot. I finally see this woman pull up and I run up to her and I was like, ‘Help me. Help me.’ He starts chasing me. Luckily after I fell there was a nurse,” said Reali.

Roylos is the founder of “Sidewalk Butler,” a cigarette disposal disposal unit seen around Portland.

He could not be reached for comment.