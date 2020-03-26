After COVID-19 cancelled his party, Orrington boy gets birthday parade

With the need for social distancing an 11-year-old Orrington boy wasn't able to have his birthday party Thursday.....

He's lucky he has a great mom and aunt..

Those lovely ladies made sure that the big day for Noah Hernandez was not forgotten..

They organized a parade in his honor Thursday afternoon.

Family, friends, a fire truck and police officers gathered for the procession.

it was a big surprise as it rolled by Noah's house while he, his mom and sister looked on.

"When we didn't get to have a party he was bummed, but we made the best of it. That was a pretty awesome parade," said Noah's mom Ashley.

We asked him if the parade made up for not having a party.

"I mean it was a little much, but yeah," Noah said.

Noah's mom Ashley says his Aunt always makes a point of going big for him on his birthday.

