After 66 years, Uncle Andy's Diner serves one more pancake

After 66 years of serving pancakes and the South Portland community, Uncle Andy's Diner is closing its doors for good.

Owner Dennis Fogg posting on Facebook the diner will close on May 31. Until then they will offer curbside pickup. Fogg writes the diner was hoping to be approved for the Paycheck Protection Program (or PPP) loan to help stay afloat after business dropped during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the loan was denied.

Uncle Andy's first opened its doors on Ocean Avenue in 1954. Fogg bought the restaurant in the early 2000s. A professional comedian, Fogg also offers a side of jokes along with pancakes in any shape of the diner's choice.

The diner was once featured on a 2014 episode of the Food Network makeover show "Restaurant: Impossible." In it, Fogg battled with host Robert Irvine to keep serving his custom pancakes and the diner's popular, yellow, horseshoe-shaped dining counter. (Spoiler: Fogg wins.)

Until the diner closes for good on the 31st, Uncle Andy's Diner will post daily specials on its Facebook page.