Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy honors

Aerosmith’s drummer has lost his bid to rejoin the band as its set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.

A judge in Massachusetts on Wednesday denied Joey Kramer’s lawsuit arguing the band is in breach of contract because it required him to re-audition for his job after an injury sidelined him last year.

Kramer, who helped found the band in Boston in 1970, wants to join his bandmates as they accept the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award on Friday and perform at the Grammy Awards show Sunday.

