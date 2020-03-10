Advocates urge lawmakers to bring more suicide awareness and prevention programs to Maine

Advocates are urging lawmakers to bring programs to the state that'll improve mental health and prevent suicide.

People gathered at the State House for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Maine Capitol Day.

Margie and Russ Johnston lost their daughter, Ashley, to suicide 7 years ago.

They want to see more educational programs in places like schools, so people know what signs to look for and how to prevent it.

“Our family got together and we just don't want any other families to go through that anymore again,” Margie Johnston, AFSP Maine Chapter Field Advocate, and Survivor Outreach Coordinator said.

National Suicide Prevention Line has a number you can call 24/7.

It’s 1-800-273-8255.

For more information on AFSP visit https://afsp.org/