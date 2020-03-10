Advocates for a more educated workforce fill capitol on Tuesday

Advocates for a more educated workforce here in Maine filled the capitol today.

Gear Up Maine and Trio are two organizations that help disadvantaged students get into college and find a career path.

The Maine Educational Opportunity Association sponsored the event in hopes they can create awareness to help others.

As well as make it known to lawmakers that they could be making a greater impact with more funding.

"Create Awareness that these programs exist. And to be mindful that with more economic support, educational funding, we could serve more needy students. And create a more educated work force for the future," said Rusty Brown, UMaine Academic Coordinator with Upward Bound.

For more information on today's event, you can visit meeoa.org.

