Advocacy group speaks out about trash being sent to landfill

Activists with a group called "Don't Waste Maine" gathered outside the Hampden facility Wednesday.

The group advocates for policies that protect the health of communities most at risk of negative impacts of landfill disposal.

They don't believe the suspension of operations at the Fiberight facility will be temporary.

Overall, they believe sending waste to a landfill is not the safest decision, and a better option would be to send it to Penobscot Energy Recovery Company in Orrington.

"We think it's unfair that the citizens of these MRC communities until now have not really realized what is going on under their management, that they have invested tens of millions of dollars into this facility, which after two years has really failed to live up to anything close to its billings," said Ed Spencer, Vice Chair of "Don't Waste Maine"

TV5 spoke with the PERC plant manager Wednesday afternoon.

He said there is no current plan for the waste to come to that facility because those 115 municipalities had a contract with MRC and it was his understanding that waste would be sent to a landfill.

He adds they do have the ability and space to take waste from those municipalities if necessary.