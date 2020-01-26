Officials still monitoring for flooding in Augusta following Kennebec River ice jams

Officials said they are still monitoring for flooding due to ice jams along the Kennebec River between Augusta and Hallowell on Saturday.

Ice jams are unpredictable and can form and shift with little warning. Officials warned the public to be mindful of water levels and parked cars in the area. If flooding does occur, officials say residents will be promptly notified.

"We want to let everyone know that if that occurs, we'll put an alert and we'll shut down that street at the appropriate time," said Christian Behr, the chief of information for the Augusta Police Department. "We'll get everyone to move their cars if they haven't already moved them out."