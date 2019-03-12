Funeral arrangements announced for Oxford fire chief who died during fallen firefighter's funeral

Funeral arrangements have been set for Oxford fire chief Gary Sacco who died while attending the funeral of another firefighter.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p-m Friday at the Fortin Funeral home in Auburn.

The funeral is Saturday morning at 11 at Oxford Hills comprehensive high school in South Paris.

Sacco died Sunday following a medical issue during the ceremony for Berwick fire captain Joel Barnes who died on the job.

Sacco became Oxford's chief in 2017.

Before that, he served with the New Gloucester department.

