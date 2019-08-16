Adult education programs provide opportunities

"I just don't think they think of adult education, but I think that's the first place you should be starting."

Trudy Martin has taught adult education courses for 13 years. She says people should consider adult education for a variety of reasons.

"It's not just for people that...I think that's a myth… that haven't completed their education because we have lots of people who have but want to redo their resume or need help trying to find a job. Or they're going to do one of our training programs."

"I was just driving by, and I saw adult education, and I pulled in."

Jodi McAuliffe started adult ed in 2017.

"I didn't have a really good skill set on really anything I just knew I needed to start somewhere, and this was it."

Laura Cass dropped out of high school when she was 16.

"It wasn't what I wanted for life. I wanted to finish high school, but then I got busy raising children."

In February, she started in the Ellsworth adult education program, and by March, she had passed her high school equivalency test, known as Hiset, which replaced the GED in 2014.

"They made me feel welcome... wanted... that I had a place. That there was going to be a goal met. And they helped me do it. After I got my Hiset, they said, well what would you like to pursue? The sky was the limit. I could do anything."

Jodi secured a career at a dentist's office after getting the right certifications and is planning to continue her education.

"I'm enrolled in college already for the fall."

Laura took a free college transition course through adult ed and is enrolled at UMA for nursing.

"Finishing up my first semester. Second semester starts Sept 2nd."

They both encourage anyone to reach out to their local adult education program.

"I feel like I've grown a lot as a student and as a person." Said Jodi. "And it all started with the adult education."