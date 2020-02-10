Ads begin airing ahead of vote on Question 1

The "No on One" campaign has released a new ad urging voters to keep the ruling in place that requires all Maine students to be vaccinated.

Question 1 will be on the ballot on March 3rd.

Now, supporters are launching a media campaign to get the word out.

Teaming up with Maine Families for Vaccines, they say now is no time to reject modern medicine.

"And that is why our extensive coalition of every major medical group and health care organization has joined the "No on 1" coalition because diseases like Measles, Mumps and Rubella are dangerous."

The opposing campaign said in a statement Monday night,

"Yes on One," says big pharma is hoping to influence the vote, and that voting yes "leaves medical decisions between patients and doctors".