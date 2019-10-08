Adrienne Bennett to run for Maine’s second congressional district

Three people are now in the running for the republican ticket for Maine’s second congressional district.

Former governor Lepage press secretary Adrienne Bennett announced her candidacy Tuesday morning. The Bangor resident is now working as a realtor.

Eric Brakey is again throwing his hat into the political ring. The two-term state representative ran unsuccessfully against senator Angus King last year.

And, Dale Crafts is a former state representative from Lisbon. He now runs mobility plus which helps paraplegics to drive again.

Crafts plans to officially announce his candidacy this Thursday.

Congressman and democrat Jared Golden is serving his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives.