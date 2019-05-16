Adorable education at the 14th Annual Northeast Livestock Expo

The Windsor Fairgrounds was packed today with all sorts of creatures.

The 14th Annual Northeast Livestock Expo Kids Day brought about 4,000 people to Windsor Fair Grounds and about 3,000 of them were kids.

They say it's tons of fun for a reason.

They want kids to have a good time while learning all about local farmers and farming.

"It's just a lot of fun. It's a great time to see them learning. See them taking it in and learning things from the different stations as you ask them questions from what they've learned," said Justin Bergeron, who is the assistant state veterinarian.

"I think it was pretty cool because the cows are so different from the humans it they're also kind of the same," said sixth grader, Makenzie Hatch.

The expo runs through Sunday.

