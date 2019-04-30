A reported 6 and a half million animals nationwide end up in shelters.

In an effort to find those animals a home today April 30th is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

And in Maine it makes a bigger impact because this is the start of the kitten season when more and more animals are born and taken to shelters.

That makes finding a permanent home for the animals currently in shelters even more important.

"Well the shelter pets, they're here until they find a home," said Erick Chambers the Manager of the Old Town Animal Orphanage. "So if we wait for a particular cat to come up we may miss this other warm bundle of love coated with fur that we would have never thought of getting....meow"

Adopt A Shelter Pet is celebrated April 30th of each year.

