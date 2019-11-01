Administrators respond to threats made at two schools in Penobscot County Thursday

Classes were held as normal in Newport Friday following an alleged threat Thursday made by a 14-year-old boy.

Nokomis Regional High School was placed into lock down for a while then students were dismissed.

Another incident also happened at Bangor High School Thursday where a student was taken into custody after officials says they found a stolen firearm, what was believed to be marijuana, and some drug paraphernalia.

Staff took immediate action.

"There was a notification. Administration within minutes knew what was happening and turned it over to the school resource officer, and then at that point, the Bangor Police Department took over,” said Dr. Betsy Webb, Superintendent of Bangor Schools.

Bangor police say the student was taken into custody immediately thanks to the Student Resource Officer.

Bangor currently has two student resource officers who travel to all the schools in the district.

Sergeant Wade Betters says they want to be a helping presence that makes people feel safe.

"We want people to be able to approach our school resource officers and confide in them and talk with them if need be,” said Betters. “But at the same time, the school resource officers are doing that job. They're also in the back of their mind thinking safety and what will they do if something should happen?"

Students at Nokomis Regional High School interceded on what could have been a very scary situation.

An alleged threat was made by a 14-year-old boy indicating there would be a school shooting Friday.

The school was placed into a brief "soft" lock down, and students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

RSU 19 Superintendent Mike Hammer says they are thorough in their process to ensure the safety of their students.

"We have people that may not be assigned to a group of students that are patrolling bathrooms,” Hammer said. “They're getting out to every part of the building and are constantly reporting it back to the principal so we know where all the kids are."

While administrators in Bangor and Newport can agree that everything was handled effectively Thursday, they want to remind parents that information can't always be released right away.

"Certainly we have to be responsible,” said Webb. “It would be irresponsible to just start sending out information before it's verified because you could create a more unsafe situation."

"People hear about this and they start rushing to the buildings, and they could be a threat, so we want to know as much information as we possibly can, but sometimes it makes it more difficult,” said Hammer.

The 14-year-old boy is charged with terrorizing.

Charges against the Bangor High Student include theft of a firearm.

That student is now in the custody of a parent.

