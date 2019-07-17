Additional charges for man accused of credit union robbery

A Patten man charged with robbery is now facing additional charges.

Residents of Nashville, Tennessee, are suing to close the city’s environmental code enforcement court, saying it was improperly implemented and unfairly affects poor citizens./ Source: MGN

60-year-old Bryan Ingalls was arrested for robbing the Eastmill Federal Credit Union in Patten in February.

He's now accused of tampering with a witness.

According to court documents, Ingalls sent a letter from jail to a witness asking them to lie at his trial.

He was already being held on 40-thousand dollars bail.

An additional five thousand dollars has been added.