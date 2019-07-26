Addison woman sentenced in connection with deadly crash, manslaughter charge dismissed

Washington County's District Attorney has dropped a manslaughter charge against an Addison woman.

It was after Kayla East pled guilty to driving to endanger and aggravated assault for running into two women with her truck in October 2017, killing one of them.

Police say she was distracted by her child and her truck crossed the center line, hitting Trissa Donovan of Harrington and Mandy Kane of Addison.

Donovan died at a hospital.

East was sentenced to 45 days in jail, lost her license for a month and was fined.