An Addison woman was treated for hypothermia following an ice rescue.

It happened after 7, Friday night.

We're told the woman was trying to get her dog after it wandered onto Pleasant River.

When she was coming back to shore ...she fell through the ice.

Officials say she was found about 2-hundred feet from it and holding onto a kayak to stay afloat.

Firefighters pulled her in, she was transported to Machias Hospital.

No word on the condition of the dog.