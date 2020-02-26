Suspect in Auburn robbery makes first court appearance

An Auburn teenager was in court Wednesday, accused in an early morning robbery, in which the alleged victim shot back.

18-year-old William Beasley is being held on $50,000 cash bail, but the D.A. is not identifying his alleged accomplice, who is still in the hospital.

They're also not identifying the two victims.

A couple who police say were being robbed in their car by Beasley and another man.

Authorities say the male victim then went to his own car, claiming to be getting some valuables, but instead returned with a gun and shot Beasley's accomplice.

There is no update on that men's condition, which was initially critical.

Police say the apparent gun Beasley and the other suspect had with them was in fact a BB gun.

Beasley did not enter a plea in court Wednesday.