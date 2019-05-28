Accused murderer pleads not guilty to stealing from and killing Owls Head woman

A South Thomaston woman has pleaded not guilty to murder and theft. and is being held without bail..

37-year-old Sarah Richards is accused of killing 83-year-old Helen Carver who was paying Richards to shovel snow at her home in Owls Head.

Carver was killed in February. Her son discovered her body in her home.

Police say a week before Carver was murdered, she reported Richards stole her debit card.

Court documents say Richards claims Carver came at her and she tackled Carver, then hit her in the head with a tool.

An autopsy shows Carver died from blunt force trauma with evidence she was strangled, too.