Accused murderer enters guilty plea for causing Owls Head woman's death

A South Thomaston woman has pleaded guilty to murder for the death of an elderly woman in Owls Head last year.

38-year-old Sarah Richards changed her plea yesterday after a deal with prosecutors.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors will either recommend a sentence of no more than 50 years or make no recommendation at all.

83-year-old Helen Carver had hired Richards to do odd jobs for her.

Police say Carver had accused Richards of stealing her debit card.

Court documents state Richards was seen on surveillance video using Carver's card.

The medical examiner found Carver's death was caused by blunt force trauma with signs of strangulation.