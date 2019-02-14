Accused Waterville bank robber faces judge for the first time

A Waterville man who's accused of robbing a bank Tuesday spoke to a judge via video Thursday.

Jason Mackenrodt, 37, is charged with robbery and terrorizing.

Police say on Tuesday morning he pulled out a BB gun in a Bangor Savings Bank and made off with some money.

They say he tripped and fell in the parking lot across the street, dropping the money and his gun.

Then he was tackled by a state police officer who happened to be on scene.

Mackenrodt is being held on $25,000 bail.