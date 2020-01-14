According to Gasbuddy survey, gas prices in northern New England have gone down a bit

A gas survey company says weekly gas prices have dropped a little in northern New England in the last week.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in New Hampshire and Maine went down 1.1 cents.

In New Hampshire, it was $2.47. In Maine, it was $2.57.

In Vermont, the price went down less than penny, to $2.63 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 Monday. That’s up slightly from a month ago and stands 33.2 cents higher than a year ago.