Accomplished pianist fills Gracie Theatre with classical music

The Gracie Theatre at Husson came alive with the help of a young accomplished pianist.

Fei-Fei has been touring around the world, performing “Music as Storytelling,” a program including a variety of her favorite pieces of classical music.

Starting to play piano at the age of five, Fei-Fei moved to New York to further build her skills and love for music.

Now she travels around the world to bring the magic of these songs to live audiences and inspiring other young aspiring musicians.

“I really get different inspiration even when I play the same repertoire but in different places. The vibes, and the different acrostics from different halls they give me different inspirations. So each time I play is quite different. I like that spontaneous feeling of performing for live audiences.”

This was the pianist’s first time visiting Maine, and she warmed the hearts of all who attended.

