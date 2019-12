A Schenck High School freshman was killed Wednesday night after an accidental shooting in Medway.

Police tell us 15-year-old Gage Hale was at the Main Road home of a friend when he was shot.

A gofundme has been set up to help the boy's family.

So far, more than $12,000 has been raised.

Here is the link for that fundraising effort:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/expense-for-hale-family