Man killed in crash along the interstate in Hampden.

Black ice this morning are being blamed for a fatal crash on the interstate in Hampden.

According to Maine State Police, a man driving a pick up on the northbound side, hit a guardrail.

His truck flipped over several times then went down an embankment. The man was ejected, according to state police.

The crash was reported around 5:30 this morning.

The name of the victim will be released once family members are notified.

That area of the interstate is not closed however state police are still on scene, so be aware if you are getting ready to drive in that area.