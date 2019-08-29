Accident in Rockland sends three people to the hospital

Police say three people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Rockland Thursday.

It happened on Route 90 just after 2pm.

Police say a Jeep occupied by three people went off the road and flipped onto its roof.

18-year-old Katelyn Thomas of Rockland was driving.

Thomas and her passenger 19-year-old Alex Lewis of Farmingdale were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injures.

Another 17-year-old passenger was flown to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

