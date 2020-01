A woman was taken to the hospital after her car rolled over in Bar Harbor Wednesday night.

Bar Harbor police say 39-year old Amanda Clemens of Ellsworth was on Route 3 near the ferry terminal when she went off the road. Her Jeep hit a stone pillar and rolled onto its side.

Clemens was first taken to M-D-I hospital then flown to a Bangor hospital. Her condition is unknown but police do not believe it is life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.