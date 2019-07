Police say one person was taken to a hospital to be checked out after a crash in Holden, Tuesday afternoon.

It happened after 6 p.m. on Main Road.

Officials said a car was trying to make a turn onto Copeland Hill Road when another vehicle slammed into the back of it.

We're told only two people were involved in this accident.

Police tell us there were minor injuries.

The road was shut down for a short time as the accident was processed and cleared.