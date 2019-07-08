Accident backs up traffic on I-95 in Hampden

A crash on I-95 backed up traffic in Hampden in the early afternoon Monday.

Police say around 12:30, a 57-year-old Massachusetts woman drove her Subaru station wagon at a high rate of speed into the back of an eighteen wheeler.

Both vehicles were headed north.

Police say they had been called abut the woman first in the breakdown lane, and then again in the median.

Before they could reach her, she re-entered the interstate and drove into the back of the truck, then struck the guardrail.

"This one will take some investigation work" said Trooper Joshua D'Angelo of the Maine State Police. "Not quite sure as to the drivers impairment level, if there was any. Don't know if there was a medical condition. At this point all we have is that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed."

The Massachusetts woman was taken to the hospital with sever head lacerations.

The truck driver didn't sustain any injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.