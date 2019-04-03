HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Because of an accident on I-95, traffic on the Southbound side is being diverted off at exit 180 on the Coldbrook Road in Hermon (Dysart's Exit) and then being detoured around the scene. There will be delays, please use caution driving in that area.
Accident along the Inter state. Traffic diverted.
By News Desk |
Posted: Wed 8:13 AM, Apr 03, 2019
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Because of an accident on I-95, traffic on the Southbound side is being diverted off at exit 180 on the Coldbrook Road in Hermon (Dysart's Exit) and then being detoured around the scene. There will be delays, please use caution driving in that area.