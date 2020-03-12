Access to Hockey East Championship Quarterfinals to be limited

Hockey fans can be refunded, but they won't be allowed to watch the games at the Alfond Arena in person this weekend.

Due to the University's decisions regarding the coronavirus, spectators are limited to essential staff and immediate family members of players.

Full statement from UMaine Athletics:

"ORONO, Maine - Following the University of Maine System's decision to transition to remote instruction for classes on all campuses for the remainder of the spring semester, effective March 23, UMaine Athletics has announced that it will play its Hockey East Championship Quarterfinals at Alfond Arena with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

This decision, made in conjunction with Hockey East and other member institutions, was made in an effort to continue to focus on limiting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect our community.

"Hockey East has followed guidance issued by the NCAA and national health officials to make the difficult decision to play this weekend's hockey quarterfinals without spectators," UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph said. "We support the league's position and appreciate their leadership in the face of this public health crisis. I am heartsick for our players and fans who have waited eight years for a quarterfinal series to return to the Alfond. This is a clear case where common sense must overrule our hearts."

Fans will have the opportunity to stream the UMaine quarterfinals, free of charge, through the CBS Sports Digital platform or listen to the radio broadcast on the Black Bear Sports Network (103.9 FM, 101.3 FM, 95.1 FM, 1450 AM, 1310 AM) or via online audio stream at GoBlackBears.com.

Individuals allowed inside Alfond Arena for the quarterfinal series will be limited to credentialed UMaine Athletics personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media and official team party members.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to quarterfinal contests will receive full refunds. Anyone with questions or concerns are instructed to call the UMaine Athletics box office at 207-581-BEAR.

UMaine concessions and Bear Necessities will be closed for the Hockey East Quarterfinals.

