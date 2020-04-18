Acadia announces delays to start-up operations

Acadia National Park continues to adapt its policies to keep up with the latest health guidance in the state.

A number of delays of services and operations are now in effect. Park campgrounds are now scheduled to open on June 15th. They traditionally open in May. Anyone who made a reservation ahead of time will receive a refund.

Hulls Cove Visitors Center is opening a month behind schedule, moving from May 1st to June 1st. The Sieur de Monts Visitor Center is also delaying its open to June 15th.

More delays are still possible.

Back in March, Acadia announced the closure of the Park Loop Road including Ocean Drive and all restrooms, carriage roads, campgrounds, visitor centers and visitor services. Overnight parking is also prohibited until further notice.

In a release, Acadia officials say: "We recognize that at times like these, outdoor spaces fill our needs to connect with the world around us. However, we have a responsibility to ensure this need doesn’t outweigh the protection of these places and the protection of our local communities, employees, and visitors. We ask the public to please recreate safely and responsibly. Avoid high-risk outdoor activities and stay in your local areas."