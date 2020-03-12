Acadia National Park to close Carriage Roads, will reopen when roads dry out

Acadia National Park says its carriage roads will close tomorrow and reopen once the roads dry out.

Warmer weather and wet conditions have softened the roads.

Park officials say using the roads in this condition could cause ruts and potholes that will channel water and lead to further erosion.

The closure means no walking, bicycling, or riding horses.

Visitors can still enjoy the park's hiking trails, but officials warn those who venture out should be prepared for icy conditions.