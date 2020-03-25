Acadia National Park takes steps to limit spread of COVID-19

Changes are coming to Acadia National Park.

In support of federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus Acadia has closed the Park Loop Road including Ocean Drive.

In addition, all restrooms, carriage roads, campgrounds, visitor centers, and visitor services will be closed effective tomorrow March 26th.

Here is their full press release:

Acadia National Park, in response to guidance from the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of March 26, 2020, Acadia National Park will offer no services outside those that support resource protection. At Acadia National Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with state and local orders:

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, local communities, and partners at Acadia National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website nps.gov/acad and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Acadia National Park, including:

• YouTube ... https://www.youtube.com/user/AcadiaNPS

• Second Century Stewardship Series ... https://www.nps.gov/acad/learn/photosmultimedia/second-century-stewardship.htm

• Webcams ... https://www.nps.gov/acad/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm

• Arts in Acadia ... https://www.nps.gov/acad/getinvolved/arts.htm

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. The most recent information about current operations at Acadia National Park are posted at https://www.nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.