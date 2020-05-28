Acadia National Park officials taking steps to reopen

Acadia National Park will start to reopen on Monday.

Here is the full press release from Acadia National Park officials.

"Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state public health authorities, Acadia National Park plans to increase recreational access and services on June 1, consistent with openings of Maine coastal state parks. Acadia National Park continues to work with the State of Maine to follow the “Restarting Maine’s Economy” guidance as well as with local officials as these changes are implemented.

Beginning June 1, Acadia will open access to:

Park Loop Road and most associated restrooms.

Park rangers providing limited information services to the pubic in open air tents outside of the Hulls Cove Visitor Center.

In addition, Acadia concessioners plan on the following:

The Jordan Pond House Restaurant will open June 1 for takeout (10 am- 4 pm). Tables will be provided inside and outside.

The Jordan Pond House Gift Shop and the Cadillac Mountain Eco Store will open June 1 (9 am- 4 pm). The Thunder Hole Gift Shop will open at a later date still to be determined.

Carriages of Acadia at Wildwood Stables is expected to resume some services mid-June.

Beginning June 5, Acadia will open access to:

Carriage roads for pedestrian use only. Downed trees and washouts create conditions that are not safe for equestrian and bicycle use.

All visitors entering Maine from out of state are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Please see https://www.maine.gov/covid19/ for more details.

Park entry fees will be required when the Park Loop Road opens. Park passes can be purchased online at www.recreation.gov/pass/ and should be printed out and displayed on the dash of the vehicle. The Sand Beach entrance station is scheduled to open by June 8 for credit card purchases. Purchasing your pass online is contactless and will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All other fee stations will remain closed at least through July 1.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

The Island Explorer bus service is indefinitely postponed for 2020.

Park campgrounds will remain closed until at least July 1, 2020. The park will re-evaluate this date in the near future and may delay opening further. Campers with advance reservations will be contacted and refunds will be issued by Recreation.gov. Please visit a listing of private campgrounds near Acadia or contact local chambers of commerce for more information.

The state of Maine strongly urges people to maintain social distancing of 6 feet in addition to wearing face coverings. When recreating, the public should avoid high-risk outdoor activities. Visitors should also follow CDC guidance to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. These measures include washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and most importantly, please stay home if you feel sick.

“We have closely aligned our operations with the State of Maine’s phased reopening,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “Our adapted operations will place the safety of our visitors, employees, local communities, and volunteers as the highest priority.”

Acadia continues to work closely with the National Park Service Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers. The operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. While there are areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. Should the pandemic emergency situation regress, the park will re‐evaluate these operations.

For more information on Acadia National Park, please visit nps.gov/acad or call 207-288-3338. Join online conversations on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram. "

