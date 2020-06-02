Acadia National Park continues to open in phases

Acadia National Park is increasing its recreational access and services.

The park loop road opened to motor vehicle traffic on Monday.

Park rangers are now providing limited information services from open-air tents outside of the Hulls Cove Visitor Center.

On Friday, Carriage roads will be open for pedestrian traffic only, but will remain closed to bicycles and horses for now.

"Some of the other services that people want here are gonna look different," said Acadia National Park Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia."So for example, the Jordan Pond House restaurant will be for take-out only. Some of the gift shops in the park will be open. Some of them will be closed or make take time to open. And some of those places will probably have limits on the number of people that can be in at a certain time."

To purchase a park pass online for the 2020 season, visit nps.gov/acadia