Acadia National Park celebrates anniversary

100 years ago Tuesday, what had been a national monument on MDI was designated by Congress as Lafayette National Park.

That vote created the very first national park east of the Mississippi River.

It would become Acadia National Park ten years later.

The park celebrated its Centennial in 2016, 100 years after being designated a national monument.

At nearly 50 thousand acres, officials say the park has grown ten-fold and remains the only National Park created largely through the donation of private lands from a group of citizens to the federal government.

"In many ways, the park is sort of a constant in a rapidly changing world. You think of how much society and our world has changed in the last 100 years, Acadia for many people is that constant through all that. So when you look around the park, a lot of the park has not changed in the last 100 years which is the point. The park just gets in your blood. It's spoils you. It's like no other place," said David MacDonald.

David MacDonald says the pressures of increasing visitation, climate change, and the need to address long-delayed infrastructure improvement pose an evolving set of challenges for the park's future.

He says this milestone is a good reminder of the commitment required to ensure that Acadia is protected and preserved for the next 100 years.