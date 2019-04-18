Acadia Hospital patient information mistakenly released in email to reporter

Private information about Acadia Hospital patients was mistakenly released in an email to a Bangor Daily News reporter, according to hospital officials.

Hospital staff say one of their employees was responding to the reporter's request for unrelated information when the sensitive material was attached in a file.

According to the hospital, the reporter confirmed the file had not been shared, and it was permanently deleted.

They say the file included details about treatment including patient names and types of medication prescribed.

The hospital says they're mailing notices to those whose information was included in that file.

While they believe the information was not shared, hospital officials encourage anyone impacted to keep an eye on their personal information for any suspicious activity.

There's a dedicated line set up for anyone with questions...that number is 973-6048.