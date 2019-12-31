About 200 people jump into cold ocean for 12th annual Polar Bear Dip and Dash

About 200 people took a dip into the frigid Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon for the 12th annual Polar Bear Dip and Dash.

The ocean temperature at the time was 40 degrees, while the air temperature was 33 degrees.

"It's so cold I can't even feel my legs, toes and everything," said Hilina Gugsa, a Portland resident who participated. "I might have frostbite for sure."

The event is a yearly fundraiser for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, an organization that focuses on environmental advocacy and climate change research.

Overall, the event raised about $25,000.