About 125 animals arrive by plane from Oklahoma, ready for adoption

About 125 cats and dogs were unloaded off a plane Friday at the Portland Jetport and sent to shelters across Maine, where volunteers hope they can soon find new homes.

According to volunteers at the Animal Refuge League, most of the animals come from overcrowded shelters in Oklahoma, and they came to Maine because they are more likely to get adopted in the state.

The director of the Animal Refuge League, Jeana Roth, said that most Mainers are responsible pet owners, and the state has fewer stray animals than other states.

"We have stronger spay neuter programs," Roth said. "So we don't see as many entering our shelter."

If you're interested in adopting any of the animals, visit arlgp.org for more information.