Abbe Museum Indian Market to be held digitally

Last month the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor made the decision to cancel their upcoming Abbe Museum Indian Market.

Instead, they’ll do it digitally with a one-day, live-online event from 2-8 pm on Saturday, May 16, via zoom, facebook live and Youtube live.

People will have the chance to meet some of the Indian Market artists, and learn more about them and their work, and the event will allow artists to connect directly with the community to educate and also sell their art.

“We’re going to have performances as well,” said Chris Newell, Executive Director and Senior Partner to the Wabanaki Nations

There’s going to be all different music. There’s going to be spoken word. A variety of arts will be presented through performance as well, to go along with the live feature-artist interviews that we’ll be doing throughout the event.”

For more details about Digital AMIM, visit abbe museum.org