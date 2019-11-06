AYCC annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner coming up next week

One of Central Maine's biggest free community meals is right around the corner.

The Alfond Youth and Community Center is hosting its annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner next Wednesday, November 13th.

They have the full classic Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, pies, and more.

"All the pies will be homemade," said AYCC Kitchen Manager Shawn Forkey. "The biscuits are going to be homemade. And then Wednesday's the big day. It'll consist of coming in about 6:00a.m. And cooking turkeys and vegetables and bread all day long."

Their last Thanksgiving dinner was attended by more than 800 people, and they're expecting a similar turnout this year.

"We do have a lot of volunteers lined up at this time so I'm not sure if we need any more volunteers but if you want to donate financially, you can go to our website (clubaycc.org) or you can send a check here to the Alfond Youth and Community Center," said AYCC Child and Youth Development Director Christine Johnson.

Businesses in the community are helping out with the meal, including turkeys from Hannaford, plates from Huhtamaki, and volunteers from New Balance.

The meal is from 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. next Wednesday.