ATV trails in Aroostook County starting to open

Some ATV trails are opening back up this weekend in Aroostook County.

Alan Dudley of the Maine Warden Service says many clubs are opening up trail systems including the Star City Club in Presque Isle this weekend.

"Basically, from Caribou south is going to be open. The trails most of them from Caribou north because as of just recently, there were snow on a lot of them. There's still a lot of soft places. People need to be aware of that. Now, the issue we have right now is the farmers are out there in full force planting fields and a lot of these trails go through their property. So, we ask that people respect the land owners, you know if there's farming going on at the area they are in, that they slow down, respect the land owners. You know if the trails soft, stay off of them,” said Dudley.

Dudley says to check with your local ATV club to see if the trails are open and that people also ride with care, and do not drink and ride.

