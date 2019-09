An ATV ride on Saturday will raise funds for the Zachary Project, a non-profit organization aimed at preventing drug addiction.

The nonprofit was started by the mother of Zachary Braley, who died of an overdose in February of 2017.

This weekend's ride course is a 12 mile loop that begins and ends at 600 Williams Road in Corinna.

Cost is just $10 and includes a barbecue lunch.

After the ride there will be a cornhole tournament and silent auction.