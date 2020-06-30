ATV crash leaves 88-year-old man hospitalized

A 88-year-old Madawaska man was hospitalized on Monday following an ATV crash.

It happened in St. Agatha.

According to Maine State Police, the injuries to Richard Bourgoin are not life-threatening.

Officials say just before 7 p.m., another man was driving a minivan southbound on Main Street.

Police say Bourgoin drove into the roadway on his ATV, leaving the other driver no time to react.

The minivan hit the side of the ATV, sending it into the norhtbound lane.

Bourgoin was thrown off the machine as it flipped over.